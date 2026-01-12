Iafallo scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Iafallo has two goals and an assist over six contests in January. He was listed on the top line Sunday, earning 17:47 of ice time, but his goal came just after a Jets power play expired, so he wasn't with his regular linemates. The 32-year-old forward is up to eight goals, 16 points, 61 shots on net, 61 hits, 31 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 44 outings this season.