Command, Nico Daws, Dawson Mercer, Nick Bjugstad (pectoral) and a pair of draft picks were traded to the Jets from the Devils on Friday in exchange for Connor Hellebuyck.

Command was selected by the Devils with the 12th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, and he'll be on the move a few months later as part of a blockbuster deal. He's been held scoreless over six regular-season appearances with Orebro HK of the SHL to begin the year, but he should continue to have the opportunity to develop overseas before he's in the mix to make his NHL debut.