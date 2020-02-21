Jets' Andrei Chibisov: Bound for AHL

The Jets reassigned Chibisov to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Chibisov didn't find his way into the box score outside of a shot on goal in his first two NHL games, but he also supplied a hit and a blocked shot in his NHL debut against the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old will head back to the Moose, where he's recorded 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) while racking up 73 penalty minutes over 48 games.