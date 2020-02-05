Play

Jets' Andrei Chibisov: Called up from minors

Chibisov was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

It is the first promotion for Chibisov who has racked up seven goals and 17 helpers in 46 appearances for the Moose. The winger spent the last five years playing in the KHL before making the move to North America this offseason. If the Russian gets into a game for the Jets, it will likely come at the expense of Logan Shaw.

