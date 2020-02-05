Jets' Andrei Chibisov: Called up from minors
Chibisov was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
It is the first promotion for Chibisov who has racked up seven goals and 17 helpers in 46 appearances for the Moose. The winger spent the last five years playing in the KHL before making the move to North America this offseason. If the Russian gets into a game for the Jets, it will likely come at the expense of Logan Shaw.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.