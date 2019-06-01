Jets' Andrei Chibisov: Inks two-way deal with Winnipeg
Chibisov signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Chibisov spent the 2018-19 campaign with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL, notching seven goals and 20 points in 50 games. This is just a depth signing for the Jets, so Chibisov will likely spend the entirety of the upcoming season in the minors.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...