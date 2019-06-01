Jets' Andrei Chibisov: Inks two-way deal with Winnipeg

Chibisov signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Chibisov spent the 2018-19 campaign with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL, notching seven goals and 20 points in 50 games. This is just a depth signing for the Jets, so Chibisov will likely spend the entirety of the upcoming season in the minors.