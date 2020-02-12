Jets' Andrei Chibisov: Reassigned to minors
Chibisov was demoted to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
Chibisov didn't appear in any games during his stint in the NHL and will head back to the minors without making his NHL debut. In 46 minor-league contests, the 26-year-old recorded seven goals and 17 helpers. With the Jets off until Friday's clash with San Jose, the Russian could be promoted back to Winnipeg in time to serve as an emergency depth option.
