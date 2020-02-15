Play

Jets' Andrei Chibisov: Sent back to bus league

The Jets reassigned Chibisov to AHL Manitoba on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut with the Jets but could get the call up again shortly. Chibisov will suit up in Saturday's AHL game for Manitoba, and he has 24 points in 47 games in the minors this campaign.

