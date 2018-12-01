Jets' Andrew Copp: Activated for Saturday's contest
Copp (concussion) has been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. According to Mike Morreale of NHL.com, the center will be on a line with Adam Lowry and Brandon Tanev in Saturday's road game against the Devils.
Copp is deployed on the penalty kill a fair amount, but he's kept away from a power play that ranks third in the league with a conversion rate of 29.7 percent. Furthermore, given that Copp's shooting percentage of 4.8 percent is a career low and he's banked only three points in 21 games, fantasy owners can safely pass over him in favor of more adroit performers.
