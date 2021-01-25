Copp posted an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Copp earned the secondary helper on Nikolaj Ehlers' goal in the third period, showing that their line with Paul Stastny wasn't just a one-hit wonder. The 26-year-old Copp is thriving with his opportunity in the top six -- he has five points in his last four games. He may get bumped down to the third line once Pierre-Luc Dubois is ready to suit up for the Jets, but Copp makes for a solid short-term add in most fantasy formats.