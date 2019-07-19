Jets' Andrew Copp: Appears headed for arbitration
Copp and the Jets are separated on both term and salary, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports, which could force the two sides to go through with their July 21 arbitration hearing.
Copp is looking for just one year at nearly twice the salary ($1.5 versus $2.9 million). A deal can still be struck even after the hearing, though given the fact that the two camps can't even agree on terms makes a deal seem unlikely. The 25-year-old will likely continue to fill a bottom-six role for Winnipeg during the 2019-20 campaign, though a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit figures to bolster his fantasy value.
