Copp recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Copp has recorded four helpers during a three-game point streak. The 27-year-old set up Nikolaj Ehlers' second-period tally in Tuesday's contest. Copp has made himself a key part of the Jets' top six this season with five goals, 11 assists, 32 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 13 hits through 15 appearances.