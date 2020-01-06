Play

Copp (upper body) will be activated from IR and play in Monday's road game versus Montreal, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Copp has missed the last eight games dating back to Dec. 17, but he'll return to his third-line center role. He should also pitch in on the power play. Copp has accrued 14 points through 34 games.

