Copp scored the game-winning goal and picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Columbus. He also had three shots and was plus-3.

Copp created an offensive-zone turnover and buried a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot to break a 3-3 tie with 1:54 remaining. It was his fourth goal of the season and his first game-winner. Copp has enjoyed a pretty solid month of November, collecting three goals and five assists in his last nine games, but he's not going to provide fantasy owners much offense over the long haul.

