Jets' Andrew Copp: Bags game-winner
Copp scored the game-winning goal and picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Columbus. He also had three shots and was plus-3.
Copp created an offensive-zone turnover and buried a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot to break a 3-3 tie with 1:54 remaining. It was his fourth goal of the season and his first game-winner. Copp has enjoyed a pretty solid month of November, collecting three goals and five assists in his last nine games, but he's not going to provide fantasy owners much offense over the long haul.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.