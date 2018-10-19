Jets' Andrew Copp: Bangs home goal
Copp picked up a rebound in front of the net to register his first goal of the season against Vancouver on Thursday.
Copp has registered points in back-to-back games after having been blanked in the first five contests of the year. The Michigan native is unlikely to blow the doors off in terms of fantasy production, but should be capable of challenging for the 10-goal and 30-point thresholds -- marks he came just shy of reaching last season.
