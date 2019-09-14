Jets' Andrew Copp: Battling groin injury
Copp didn't participate in Saturday's practice due to a minor groin injury, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
This injury won't jeopardize Copp's chances of playing Opening Night versus the Rangers on Oct. 3, but the Jets may choose to take it easy with him in the preseason. Copp's posted 25 points in 69 games last year in a bottom-six role, which is where he'll play once healthy.
