Copp racked up two goals and two assists Tuesday in a 6-4 win over the Oilers. He also had six shots and a plus-3 rating.

Copp got the Jets on the board with a power-play goal early in the first period and sealed the win with an empty-netter late in the third. In between, he drew primary assists on goals by Nikolaj Ehlers and Paul Stastny. Copp is now riding a career-best five-game point streak and has already produced four goals in seven contests after having never topped 11 in any of his previous five NHL seasons. Ride him while he's hot.

More News