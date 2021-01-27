Copp racked up two goals and two assists Tuesday in a 6-4 win over the Oilers. He also had six shots and a plus-3 rating.

Copp got the Jets on the board with a power-play goal early in the first period and sealed the win with an empty-netter late in the third. In between, he drew primary assists on goals by Nikolaj Ehlers and Paul Stastny. Copp is now riding a career-best five-game point streak and has already produced four goals in seven contests after having never topped 11 in any of his previous five NHL seasons. Ride him while he's hot.