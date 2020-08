Copp scored the Jets' lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Copp opened the scoring at 8:51 of the first period, but the Jets' offense went cold after that. With both Mark Scheifele (leg) and Patrik Laine (wrist) injured in Saturday's contest, Copp's third line with Adam Lowry and Jack Roslovic could see additional responsibility at both ends of the ice going forward.