Copp had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Copp is on a four-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists) and has 14 points, including nine goals, in his last 11 games. Copp has being a revelation this season and continues to put new stakes into the ground on career marks every time he plays. His 33 points in 41 games are incredible.