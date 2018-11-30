Jets' Andrew Copp: Cleared for contact
Copp (concussion) has been given the green light to start taking contact at practice, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Copp ditched the non-contact sweater for Friday's practice, which could open the door for him to return to the lineup Saturday or Sunday against the Devils or Rangers respectively. Before being able to rejoin the lineup, the center would need to be activated off injured reserve.
