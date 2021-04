Copp scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal. He added two PIM, two blocks and one hit.

Copp iced the game with an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation, his seventh goal in the last eight games. The 26-year-old has established new career highs in points (31) and goals (13) and will take a three-game point streak into Saturday's rematch with the Canadiens.