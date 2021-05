Copp notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Copp helped out on both of Adam Lowry's goals in the game, the latter being a shorthanded tally. The 26-year-old Copp has put together a career year with 39 points (15 goals, 24 helpers) in 52 contests. He's added 103 shots, 64 hits, 41 blocked shots and 20 PIM while working in a middle-six role. His previous career high in points was 28, set in 2017-18.