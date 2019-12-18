Jets' Andrew Copp: Deemed week-to-week
Copp (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Copp is still undergoing further testing to determine the full extent of his injury, but he'll miss the Jets' next three games at a minimum. Winnipeg will almost certainly place the 25-year-old forward on injured reserve to open up a spot on the roster ahead of Thursday's matchup with Chicago.
