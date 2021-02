Copp posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Copp won a faceoff on a power play in the second period, and the puck got to Nikolaj Ehlers, who sniped the opening tally. The helper was Copp's third in the last two games after he snapped a six-game point drought. The 26-year-old still hasn't scored a goal in 13 contests. Overall, Copp has 15 points, 53 shots on net and 22 hits through 20 outings.