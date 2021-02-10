Copp posted two assists, one on the power play, and a pair of hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

This was Copp's first multi-point effort since he exploded for four points against the Oilers on Jan. 26. He had just one assist in four games in between. The 26-year-old Copp hasn't exactly been known for his offense -- he has 12 points in as many contests this year. His career high in points in 28, set in 82 games during the 2017-18 campaign. The difference is that Copp has featured more in the top six and on the power play this year, although it remains to be seen if that will continue for the full season.