Copp supplied an assist and three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Copp worked a generous give-and-go with Adam Lowry as they approached an empty net, with Lowry ultimately potting the freebie. The helper gives Copp points in consecutive games, and five overall through 17 appearances. The bottom-six forward has added 25 shots on goal and 17 hits this year.