Copp produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Copp set up the second of linemate Adam Lowry's two tallies in the third period. His offense hasn't always been consistent in 2020-21, but Copp has two goals and four helpers in his last eight games. Overall, the 26-year-old has 21 points, 66 shots, 41 hits and a plus-2 rating in 32 appearances, which puts him on pace for a career year.