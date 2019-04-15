Jets' Andrew Copp: Dishes pair of helpers
Copp had two assists in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Copp has registered three assists in the series, as well as four shots and four hits. Not bad for a bottom-six forward, but also probably not enough to warrant fantasy attention at this stage of the postseason.
