Jets' Andrew Copp: Done for night with lower-body issue
Copp suffered a lower-body injury on a blocked shot during Saturday's preseason finale against the Flames and he will not return, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Copp will now rest up ahead of Wednesday night's Opening Night contest against the Maple Leafs, though his exit Saturday could put his availability in question. More information on his status should arrive closer to the contest, but his placement among the club's bottom-six forwards leaves little to be desired from a fantasy standpoint.
