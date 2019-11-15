Jets' Andrew Copp: Earns assist
Copp notched an assist on Adam Lowry's game-winning goal over the Panthers on Thursday.
Copp is rolling right now with four points in his previous five games, along with 17 shots over that stretch. The Michigan native is slotted into a third-line role, but continues to feature on the power play. Copp logged a season-high 20:03 of ice time in Thursday's matchup and should continue to play heavy minutes throughout the year.
