Jets' Andrew Copp: Earns two-year deal
An independent arbitrator awarded Copp a two-year, $4.56 million contract with the Jets on Tuesday.
The Jets and Copp were reportedly separated on both term and salary prior to Sunday's hearing, and thus were unable to come to terms on a new deal without the assistance of an independent arbitrator. Copp, who notched 11 goals and 25 points while posting a plus-20 rating in 69 games last campaign, will continue to fill a middle-six role for Winnipeg over the next two seasons.
