Jets' Andrew Copp: Files for arbitration
Copp filed for arbitration ahead of Friday's deadline.
Copp followed up a career-best 28-point campaign with 25 points in 2018-19 and should see a raise on last season's salary of $1.1 million. The 24-year-old, barring unforeseen circumstances, will return to Winnipeg next year and should slot into a bottom-six role, similar to what Copp did a season ago.
