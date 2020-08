Copp scored a power-play goal on two shots and won 15 of 27 (55.6 percent) faceoffs in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Calgary in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Copp pulled the Jets to within 3-2 with a nifty goal in close midway through the second period. It was the second goal of the series for the 26-year-old, who had 10 goals and 26 points in 63 games during the regular season.