Copp scored twice, including once shorthanded, in the Jets' 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Copp's production over the last week has been nothing short of remarkable. He has 28 points in 82 games overall, but seven of those (including four goals) in his last seven games. Copp won't produce like this in the postseason, but he should provide hard-nosed depth on a team that hopes to go far.