Copp (undisclosed) was still sporting a non-contact jersey at practice Tuesday but is still expected to be ready to play in Game 1 against Edmonton on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Copp was sidelined for the season finale against Toronto on Friday yet is trending in the right direction for the first playoff game. Depending on the health of Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (undisclosed), Copp could find himself filling a top-six role once cleared to play.