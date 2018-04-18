Copp recorded a helper in Tuesday's Game 4 win over Minnesota.

Copp -- who is averaging 14:24 of ice time in the playoffs -- snagged a pair of postseason points in the first four games of the opening-round series. During the regular season, the natural center matched his career high of nine goals, while also setting new highs in assists (19) and points (28). The Ann Arbor native should continue to provide solid mid-range fantasy value throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.