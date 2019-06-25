Jets' Andrew Copp: Given qualifying offer
Copp was handed a qualifying offer by Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Copp reached the 25-point mark for a second consecutive season this year in a bottom-sx role. While the center doesn't have a spot on the power play, his ability to provide depth scoring anchoring the third line makes him a valuable piece of the Jets' lineup, which is why the club opted to give him a qualifying offer.
