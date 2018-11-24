Copp worked through concussion protocol during Friday's game versus the Wild but head coach Paul Maurice has no update for Saturday's game against the Blues, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It's unclear if Copp was officially diagnosed with a concussion, making him a name to watch during morning skate if you follow the Jets. However, Copp has just one assist in the last 14 games, so he's not a viable fantasy play at this time.