Copp (upper body) will be with the team for its four-game road trip, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.

When (if) Copp returns to action during this trip remains to be seen, but his presence on the road is a good indication he will be back sooner rather than later. Saturday's clash with the Wild is probably too soon for the center but could rejoin the lineup any time afterwards. Once Copp is given the green light, he figures to jump back into a third-line role and will likely bump Jansen Harkins from the lineup.