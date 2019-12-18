Play

Copp (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against Carolina.

Copp suffered the injury after dishing a hit in the second period, and went straight down the tunnel to the locker room. Expect the team to comment on Copp's status ahead of Thursday's game against Chicago. For the remainder of the game, however, Nick Shore was bumped up to the third line with Adam Lowry and Gabriel Bourque.

