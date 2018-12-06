Copp was absent from Thursday's practice session, but could still suit up versus St. Louis on Friday, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Coach Paul Maurice declined to elaborate on what kept Copp from joining his teammates on the ice, but it evidently wasn't serious if the door is still open for him to play. Once cleared to return, the winger will need to pry a spot in the lineup away from talented prospect Mason Appleton.