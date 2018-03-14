Jets' Andrew Copp: Missing from scoresheet
Copp has failed to register a point in seven consecutive outings.
On top of his seven-game pointless streak, Copp is also sporting a 12-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 16. Despite the lack of points, the center continues to see penty of ice time -- 14:03 over his last five games -- and even moved into a top-six role with Paul Stastny (lower body) sidelined. Once Stastny or Mark Scheifele (upper body) is cleared to return, Copp will no doubt find himself back on the third of fourth line.
