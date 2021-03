Copp scored four goals in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Copp potted a pair on the power play and added two more insurances tallies in the third period. It was easily the best game of his career, as he became the sixth player in franchise history to net four goals in game. Blake Wheeler was the last to do it on March 3, 2019. Copp is up to 10 scores, 25 points, 70 shots on net and 42 hits through 33 contests. He's just three points back of the career-high 28 he produced in 2017-18.