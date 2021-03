Copp scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Copp opened the scoring at 10:36 of the first period. He snapped a three-game point drought with the tally. The 26-year-old forward reached the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive season -- he has six goals and 14 helpers in 31 appearances. He's added 64 shots on net, 41 hits and 27 blocked shots while picking up six of his points with the man advantage this season.