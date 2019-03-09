Jets' Andrew Copp: Nets two tallies
Copp scored twice in Friday's 8-1 blowout win over the Hurricanes.
Copp was one of seven different goalscorers for the Jets. The last time the center had a two-goal game was in the regular-season finale last year against the Blackhawks. Copp matched his career high in goals with nine and has 20 points in 54 games this season. He's provided solid depth scoring for the Jets while skating 12:07 a game, but doesn't move the needle in most fantasy formats.
