Copp posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Copp had the lone assist on a Mason Appleton goal early in the second period. The 26-year-old Copp has been hot in his last five games with five goals and two helpers. He's up to 26 points in just 35 games this year, matching his output from 63 contests last season. The Michigan native has added 73 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and 43 hits in 2020-21.