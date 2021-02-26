Copp notched a pair of assists, three shots on net and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Thursday's outing snapped a six-game point drought for Copp. He began the year in great form with nine points in eight appearances during January, but he's been limited to just five assists in 11 games in February. Fantasy managers who bought in to his hot streak have likely cut bait already, although his physical play (21 hits, 20 blocked shots in 19 contests) gives him another path to virtual rosters in deep formats.