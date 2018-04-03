Jets' Andrew Copp: Opens scoring in win
Copp scored the opening goal and added an assist in a 6-5 victory over Ottawa on Monday.
After a long drought, Copp has stepped up in the Jets' past four games, scoring four points in that stretch. He seems to have taken himself to a higher level as the Jets chase Nashville for the Central Division title, and he might be worth an add if you need some help down the stretch in a deep format.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...