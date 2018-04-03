Copp scored the opening goal and added an assist in a 6-5 victory over Ottawa on Monday.

After a long drought, Copp has stepped up in the Jets' past four games, scoring four points in that stretch. He seems to have taken himself to a higher level as the Jets chase Nashville for the Central Division title, and he might be worth an add if you need some help down the stretch in a deep format.

