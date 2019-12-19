Copp (upper body) will miss a minimum of four weeks, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Copp was previously labeled week-to-week and placed on injured reserve but now has a more definitive recovery timeline. The center's spot in the lineup will go to Mason Appleton who was recalled from AHL Manitoba. Despite logging 1:23 of ice time per game with the man advantage, Copp still hasn't produced on the power play. If the Jets can find a suitable replacement during his absence, the Ann Arbor native may struggle to earn back his spot with the No. 2 unit.