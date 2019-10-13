Copp scored a goal on two shots and provided three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory versus the Blackhawks.

Copp tapped home a backdoor goal to tie the game at 2-2 with 8:16 left in the third period and send the game into overtime. It was the first goal of the season for the 25-year-old, who tallied 11 goals and 25 points in 69 games last season with the Jets. He isn't like to see much more than his typical bottom-six role.