Copp had a goal and an assist and was plus-3 with three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Copp stuffed home a rebound with 10:56 remaining to break a 2-2 deadlock. He also assisted on Jansen Harkins' first NHL goal in the opening period, giving Copp his first two-point effort since mid-December. The 25-year-old has nine goals and 10 assists in 47 games while centering Winnipeg's third line.